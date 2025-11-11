Advertisement

Monica Manolas, Region President of Ash Grove East, has made history as the first woman elected chair of the American Cement Association’s (ACA) Board of Directors. David Loomes, president of the Cement Segment at Quikrete Cement, was elected vice chair. The appointments were confirmed during ACA’s 2025 Fall Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Becoming the first woman to chair the ACA is a privilege and a responsibility I take with great pride,” said Manolas. “The cement industry is at an inflection point, advancing toward more onshore manufacturing, smarter technologies, and wider adoption of supplementary cementitious materials. These shifts are redefining how we think about performance, resilience, and sustainability throughout our value chain. I look forward to working with our members to strengthen our impact and build a bright future for our industry and the communities we serve.”

ACA President and CEO Mike Ireland praised the appointments, noting that the industry is focused on aligning its objectives with national priorities such as achieving energy independence, creating American jobs, and improving the permitting system.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with both Monica and David for several years,” Ireland said. “At this pivotal time in American manufacturing, I cannot think of two more respected, insightful, and forward-thinking professionals to lead the industry forward.”