Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Cement Co reported a 49.75 per cent decline in net profit for the first nine months of 2025, posting SAR35.42m (US$9.45m) compared with SAR70.50m a year earlier.

In the third quarter of 2025, the company recorded a 64.2 per cent drop in net profit to SAR8.25m, compared with SAR23.05m in 3Q24. Quarterly sales also weakened, falling 19.15 per cent to SAR72.86m from SAR 90.12m YoY.

On a sequential basis, 3Q profit was down 41.61 per cent from SAR14.13m in the previous quarter, despite a 4.97 per cent increase in revenue from SAR69.41m.

Tabuk Cement is one of Saudi Arabia’s key regional producers and continues to face a softer domestic market alongside margin pressures linked to higher input costs and competitive pricing conditions across the Kingdom’s construction sector.