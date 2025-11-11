Advertisement

The World Cement Association (WCA) has warned that cement prices could “triple if not quadruple” under current European policies, as it set out its vision for sustainable industry transformation at the European Cement Decarbonisation Summit 2025 in Frankfurt.

Speaking at the two-day conference, WCA Director Emir Adiguzel highlighted the key challenges facing the industry, including rising energy costs, growing global overcapacity and the effects of carbon pricing, while reaffirming the association’s commitment to representing independent cement producers worldwide.

“Cement prices will triple if not quadruple with these policies in Europe,” Adiguzel warned, highlighting the significant cost burden that decarbonisation measures will place on the construction sector and end consumers.

The WCA noted that most carbon-related costs will be passed to consumers, with carbon pricing becoming a “selling imperative” for price increases across the industry.

Presenting the WCA’s latest analysis, Adiguzel said the cement sector would require US$200bn in investment by 2050 to fully decarbonise. Between 2019 and 2023, leading global firms reduced carbon intensity from an average of 700kg CO2/t to 640 g CO2/t, demonstrating that “progress is achievable with the right support mechanisms.”

While acknowledging that carbon capture projects “must continue if applied correctly,” Adiguzel emphasised that “these technologies will have a limited effect on global industry decarbonisation,” adding that “current carbon capture technology requires investment exceeding the capital cost of an entire cement plant.”

The WCA highlighted four key levers for decarbonisation that remain largely underutilised: energy efficiency, alternative fuels, reduced clinker factor and new technologies.

“Cement is an irreplaceable material, vital for the infrastructure that underpins a green economy,” Adiguzel concluded. “This journey will require more than just plans, it demands collaborative action across the entire value chain.”