Holcim Argentina has reported a net loss of CLP18,574m (US$18.9m) for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, according to its latest consolidated financial statements. The result marks a sharp reversal from the CLP34,448m profit posted in the same period of 2024.

The company’s accumulated net sales reached CLP345,005m, a slight increase YoY, supported by a four per cent recovery in Portland cement shipments. However, operating income remained negative at CLP9,700m. Group equity stood at CLP563,388m at the end of the reporting period.

Holcim Argentina said the third quarter took place in “an environment of moderate macroeconomic stability.” It noted that while construction activity showed some signs of improvement, the overall sector remained subdued due to the government’s fiscal adjustment measures.



“In the construction sector, the recovery was gradual, driven mainly by private investment and energy projects, although public. works and mortgage credit remain below historical averages,” the report stated.

According to ISAC data, construction activity increased by 0.4 per cent YoY in August and by eight per cent in the year to date. Private cement demand rose 12.4 per cent in the quarter, reflecting “an environment of moderate reactivation, although still conditioned by the financial cost and the low execution of public works.”

Holcim said it will sustain its growth strategy with a focus on innovation and sustainability, continuing to implement “operational excellence and cost optimisation initiatives” to strengthen competitiveness and improve profitability, while reaffirming its commitment to the country’s economic development.