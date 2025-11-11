Advertisement

Tokyo-listed Taiheiyo Cement Corp has reported weaker interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2025, citing subdued domestic demand and escalating cost pressures.

Net sales dropped to JPY438.1bn (-1.2 per cent YoY), while operating profit came in at JPY32.9bn (-9.7 per cent) and ordinary profit at JPY32.9bn (-6.9 per cent). Profit attributable to owners of the parent fell 18.9 per cent to JPY24.5bn.

On the balance-sheet side, total assets rose slightly to JPY1433.9bn, with net assets at JPY669.5bn and a capital-adequacy ratio of 44.6 per cent.

In its outlook, Taiheiyo has revised its full-year forecast for the year ending 31 March 2026, projecting net sales of JPY906.0bn (up 1.1 per cent YoY) and profit attributable to owners of the parent at JPY45.0bn (-21.60 per cent).

Management noted that while resilience in infrastructure-related construction and export growth offered some support, domestic cement shipments fell 8.3 per cent YoY to 5.67Mt, weighed by labour shortages, five-day working weeks and escalating construction costs. Export volumes rose 12.4 per cent to 1.64Mt.