TITAN SA held its Investor Day in Athens, on 11 November 2025, unveiling “TITAN Forward 2029”, a new strategic plan that positions the Group for its next phase of sustainable growth. The plan focuses on accelerating core business expansion, scaling alternative cementitious materials, and driving innovation through new technologies and digital capabilities—all underpinned by a decentralised, agile organisation.

Building on the success of its Building for “Green Growth 2026” plan, which exceeded targets ahead of schedule, TITAN enters this new phase with strong cash flow, a solid balance sheet, and over EUR3bn earmarked for investment.

TITAN Forward 2029 outlines three strategic priorities:

• above-market growth in core business – expanding cement capacity, particularly in the US, improving efficiency, and pursuing bolt-on acquisitions in aggregates to boost margins.

• expansion of the alternative materials platform – developing a global network of alternative materials through partnerships, investments, and proprietary technologies.

• innovation and low-carbon solutions – scaling low-clinker and zero-carbon products, enhancing precast platforms, and advancing carbon capture projects in Greece.

Financial targets include annual sales growth of 6–8 per cent (aiming for EUR4bn by 2029), EBITDA growth of 11–13 per cent (EUR1bn target), and EPS of EUR5–6. Returns on capital employed are expected at 15–17 per cent, with shareholder returns of approximately EUR500m.

Chair Marcel Cobuz emphasised TITAN’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation, positioning the Group as a leader in next-generation building materials.