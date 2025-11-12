Advertisement

Taiwan's Hsing Ta Cement Co reported 3Q25 revenue of TWD1.06bn (US$34.20m) at with the prior-year figure at TWD1.06bn. Pretax profit rose 37 per cent to TWD143.82m and net profit jumped 69 per cent to TWD104.7m.

The company operates the 1.56Mta Nan Sheng Hu integrated works at Su’ao, Yilan, and markets cement, clinker and concrete in Taiwan and mainland China.

The improved quarter marks a rebound from 3Q24 when Hsing Ta’s net profit declined sharply, and aligns with signs of recovery in Taiwan’s broader industry.