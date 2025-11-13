Advertisement

Raysut Cement Co, Oman’s largest cement producer, has announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Barwaaqo Cement Co LLC, based in Mogadishu, Somalia. The deal, disclosed at the Muscat Stock Exchange, was signed on 9 November 2025, and carries an estimated annual value of US$45m. The agreement will remain in effect until 14 September 2026.

Raysut Cement stated that the partnership reflects its commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and delivering high-quality, reliable cement supplies to meet growing market demand in East Africa. The company expects the agreement to enhance capacity utilisation and improve overall returns, according to its official notification.

As outlined in its latest annual report, Raysut Cement Group’s annual production capacity stands at 3.47Mt of clinker and 5.70Mt of cement, while the parent company’s respective capacities are 2.145Mt and 3Mt.

The company primarily serves domestic markets in Dhofar, Al Wusta, and North Oman, with exports reaching Yemen, the Maldives, and Eastern Africa. North Oman and the UAE remain key contributors to Raysut’s consolidated sales performance.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan