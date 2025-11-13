Advertisement

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has entered into a new partnership with Matériaux Travaux Publics (MTP), a major construction materials distributor operating across the Aquitaine and Occitanie regions.

The agreement supports Hoffmann Green’s strategy to broaden its market reach and accelerate the adoption of its clinker-free, decarbonized cements. MTP’s extensive client base—ranging from large construction groups and local authorities to craftsmen and agricultural professionals—offers access to a wide cross-section of the public works sector.

MTP employs around 200 staff across 22 branches, overseeing 5500 stocked product references and nearly 250,000m2 of storage space. Under the new partnership, the company will supply Hoffmann Green’s low-carbon cements to public works operators seeking materials that meet stringent technical and environmental standards.