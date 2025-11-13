Advertisement

Dubai-based cement producer Lafarge Emirates Cement has announced its rebranding as Holcim UAE, aligning its identity with parent company Holcim’s global brand.

The move forms part of Holcim’s ongoing brand-standardisation programme, under which regional businesses adopt the parent brand to reflect the group’s unified global strategy for building materials, sustainability and regional growth.

Holcim UAE will continue its operations across its nationwide production and distribution network, serving infrastructure, construction and industrial markets. The rebrand is expected to strengthen its alignment with Holcim’s expanding portfolio of low-carbon cements, building solutions and services in the Middle East region.