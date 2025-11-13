Advertisement

Cement sales in Indonesia amounted to 6.214Mt in October, a drop of 3.4 per cent YoY compared to the 6.435Mt reported a year earlier, according to the Asosiasi Semen Indonesia. Bagged sales accounted for 71 per cent of total sales in October.

All regions reported a contraction in demand during the month except Bali-Nustra which noted a 6.5 per cent YoY increase in dispatches to 434,635t, up from 407,987t in October 2024.

Java, the country’s largest market, accounting for 52 per cent of all sales, saw dispatches slip 0.6 per cent YoY to 3.221Mt from 3.239Mt in October 2024. Sumatera, which accounts for just over a fifth of cement sales nationwide, fell 0.9 per cent YoY to 1.375Mt from 1.387Mt previously.

Sulawesi noted a sharp 19.5 per cent YoY decline to 507,941t from 631,035t. Kalimantan reported a 15.7 per cent YoY decline to 459,151t, from 544,606t. Maluku-Papua reported a 4.3 per cent YoY decrease to 216,275t, down from 225,877t previously.

Cement production in Indonesia contracted 2.3 per cent YoY to 6.267Mt, from 6.416Mt in October 2024. Blended cement accounted for 4.435Mt or 71 per cent of total production and OPC the remainder. Clinker production rose 5.1 per cent YoY to 5.383Mt, from 5.123Mt previously.

In October, cement exports jumped 29.1 per cent YoY to 147,553t, from 114,291t a year earlier. Meanwhile, clinker exports rose 26 per cent YoY to 836,621t, up from 664,023t.East Timor was the key destination for cement, followed by Taiwan and Australia. Bangladesh was the key destination for clinker, followed by Angola and Taiwan.

January-October 2025

Cement sales during 10M25 contracted 1.8 per cent YoY to amount to 51.881Mt, down from 52.842Mt in the same period of 2024.

The regions of Bali-Nustra and Sumatera reported an increase in demand. Bali-Nustra noted an 8.6 per cent YoY increase to 3.466Mt and Sumatera a 0.3 per cent YoY increase to 11.595Mt.

Meanwhile, cement demand in Java declined 0.5 per cent YoY to 27.056Mt. Dispatches dropped 17.6 per cent YoY to 4.154Mt in Sulawesi and Kalimantan recorded a 3.7 per cent YoY decline to 3.882Mt. Maluku-Papua noted a 4.8 per cent YoY fall to 1.730Mt.

Cement production amounted to 52.813Mt in 10M25, down 2.4 per cent YoY from 54.116Mt in the same period of 2024. Blended cement accounted for 35.223Mt or 67 per cent of total production, and OPC the remainder. Clinker production amounted to 47.702Mt, down 0.5 per cent YoY from 47.961Mt.