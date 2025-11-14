Advertisement

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCF) has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on 13 November 2025, reviewed a potential acquisition of shares in Pioneer Cement Ltd. The proposal remains subject to the finalisation and negotiation of commercial terms, completion of due diligence, signing of definitive agreements, a public offer, and the necessary regulatory approvals.

MLCF stated that it will continue to update the PSX as the process advances.

The company has also appointed Next Capital Ltd as the manager to the offer, authorisng it to manage all legal and procedural matters related to the public announcement of intent and the offer.

Maple Leaf Cement Factory operates an 8.19Mt capacity plant in Daudkhel, Punjab, while Pioneer Cement runs a 5.45Mt capacity plant located in Khushab, Punjab.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan