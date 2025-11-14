Advertisement

Votorantim Cimentos closed the third quarter of 2025 with solid double-digit growth in revenue and operating results, supported by higher sales volumes, favourable pricing and a diversified portfolio. The company reported BRL8.7bn (US$620.1m) in global net revenue, up 15 per cent YoY on a currency-neutral basis. Global cement sales reached 10.6Mt, a six per cent increase compared to 3Q24.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA totalled BRL2.4b, an increase of 10 per cent in local currency, with new businesses also contributing an 11 per cent rise in EBITDA. The EBITDA margin remained at 28 per cent, similar to the previous year when excluding one-off items.

Net profit reached BRL967m, a three per cent increase compared to 3Q24 when considering the current portfolio. Capex for the quarter totalled BRL831m, 31 per cent higher than last year, reflecting investments in modernisation, competitiveness, decarbonisation and new business projects. Milestones included the startup of a new cement mill at Salto de Pirapora, adding 1Mt of capacity, and the opening of a tire-shredding facility in Cuiabá to support alternative fuel use.

The company’s leverage ratio stood at 1.78x net debt/adjusted EBITDA, unchanged from 2024. Fitch Ratings reaffirmed its BBB rating with a stable outlook. In November, Votorantim Cimentos also issued BRL1bn in domestic debentures maturing in 2033.

Regional performance was positive across all markets. Brazil recorded BRL 4 billion in revenue (+16 per cent). North America reached BRL2.8bn (+10 per cent). Europe and Asia posted BRL 1.3bn (+12 per cent), while Latin America recorded BRL334m (+39 per cent), reflecting stronger conditions in Bolivia and Uruguay.