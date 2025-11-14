Advertisement

Adani Cement, the parent group for Ambuja Cements and ACC, has become the first Indian cement producer to adopt the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations. The move positions the company among only seven global cement manufacturers to commit to the emerging nature-risk reporting standard.

The company said it will begin TNFD-aligned disclosures from FY26 as part of its broader ESG strategy. Vinod Bahety, CEO of Adani Group’s cement business, described the adoption as a “pivotal moment” in the company’s efforts to support nature-positive growth and climate leadership. He added that the commitment builds on recent developments in decarbonisation, including the first commercial deployment of Coolbrook’s RotoDynamic Heater technology.

Adani Cement said its existing environmental initiatives provided a strong foundation for adopting the TNFD framework. These include large-scale afforestation efforts, with more than seven million trees planted, achieving 12x water positivity, and implementing biodiversity conservation programmes across its operations.

The company reiterated its focus on reaching net-zero targets, enhancing biodiversity and increasing operational resilience. Supported by the Adani Group’s integrated renewable energy and digital infrastructure, Adani Cement aims to raise its alternative fuels and raw materials (AFR) usage to 30 per cent and increase green power to

60 per cent by FY28. Currently, more than 85 per cent of Ambuja and ACC’s product portfolio consists of blended green cements.

Adani Cement is also one of the few major cement producers globally with SBTi-validated net-zero targets and is the first cement manufacturer to join the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation under IRENA.