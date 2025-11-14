Advertisement

Kazakhstan and China are moving ahead with a major new cement plant in the Aktobe region, following progress meetings between QazCement Industries, China’s Sinoma Cement Co Ltd (part of CNBM), and Kazakh investment officials. The US$200m project will be built in the Baiganin district and is intended to close the long-standing supply gap in western Kazakhstan, which currently relies heavily on cement imports from Russia and Iran.

The project envisages an initial production capacity of 1.3Mta, with plans to expand output to 2.5Mta in later phases. Using locally sourced chalk, clay and marl, the plant is expected to support Kazakhstan’s broader industrial development strategy while strengthening the country’s position as a regional supplier of building materials.

During construction, the project is expected to generate around 900 jobs, with approximately 250 permanent roles once the plant is operational. Investment authorities described the plant as a strategic development for the region, highlighting its potential to stabilise domestic supply and reduce import dependency.

Under the agreed investment framework, at least half of the plant’s output will be directed to the domestic market. The partnership also includes provisions for technical training and skills development for Kazakh specialists, along with localisation commitments to increase the use of domestic contractors and inputs.

Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2026, with commissioning targeted for the end of that year. Following start-up, the project partners aim to expand into export markets across the Caspian region.

For the cement industry, the Aktobe project underscores the growing importance of Sino-Kazakh industrial cooperation and continued capacity expansion in Central Asia’s developing construction markets.