Amrize has introduced a new “Made in America” label across its US cement range, confirming that its products are fully manufactured domestically from raw material sourcing through to final processing. The label will be applied across the company’s nationwide operations, beginning with major plants in Ste. Genevieve (Missouri), Midlothian (Texas), Devil’s Slide (Utah), Holly Hill (South Carolina) and Portland (Colorado).

The company said the initiative is designed to give customers clearer assurance of compliance with US performance standards as well as full domestic origin—an issue of increasing importance for public infrastructure procurement and local construction markets.

To support the rollout, Amrize is increasing production at several of its key cement facilities as part of a wider US$700m capital investment programme planned for 2025. The upgrades aim to expand capacity and improve supply reliability across its network. With 13 cement plants in the country, Amrize is currently the largest cement producer in the US.

The company noted that cement plays a central role in US infrastructure and construction, with the wider industry contributing significantly to national economic output and employment. Amrize said the new label is intended to strengthen supply chain transparency and reinforce the company’s commitment to domestic manufacturing as demand for cement remains strong across housing, transportation and energy-related projects.