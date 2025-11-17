Advertisement

Premier Cement Mills PLC has reported a sharp decline in profit for the financial year ending 30 June 2025, as escalating costs and currency losses significantly eroded earnings. The company posted a consolidated profit of BDT136.52m (US$m1.12m) for FY2025, down 82 per cent from BDT741.78m the previous year.

Revenue fell by 11.5 per cent, dropping from BDT26.92bn in FY24 to BDT23.81bn in FY25. Although the cost of sales decreased to BDT19.56bn from BDT22.72bn, gross profit slipped to BDT4.26bn compared to BDT4.20bn a year earlier. Rising administrative and distribution expenses, coupled with a surge in finance costs to BDT2.33bn from BDT1.70bn, further strained results. The company also recorded an exchange loss of BDT89.73m, reflecting the impact of currency volatility on imported raw materials.

Industry analysts attribute the downturn to slower construction activity, higher input costs, and exchange rate instability. Despite the difficult operating environment, Premier Cement Mills remains a major player in Bangladesh’s cement sector and is expected to prioritise efficiency and cost management moving forward.

In separate news, the company announced that Mohammed Amirul Haque, founder and managing director of Premier Cement Mills PLC and Seacom Group, has been appointed President of the Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) for the 2025–27 term, succeeding Alamgir Kabir.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan