Misr Cement Qena (MCQE) has announced consolidated net profits, including minority interest, of EGP1.71bn (US$35.5m) for the first nine months of 2025, marking a 3254 per cent increase from EGP51.02m in the same period last year.

Standalone net profit after tax rose 715.6 per cent YoY to EGP753.52m, compared with EGP92.40m in 9M24, while earnings per share jumped to EGP6.48 from EGP0.81, according to the company’s separate financial results.

Net sales for the January–September 2025 period reached EGP2.83bn, up from EGP1.90bn a year earlier. Total assets increased to EGP3.49bn as of 30 September 2025, compared with EGP2.60bn at year-end 2024.

In the third quarter alone, Misr Cement Qena posted a strong improvement in performance, recording EGP406.16m in net profit after tax versus EGP21.09m in 3Q24. Quarterly earnings per share advanced to EGP3.46 from EGP0.11, while net sales rose to EGP1.25bn compared with EGP885.38m in the same quarter of the previous year.

Earlier, the company had reported consolidated net profit after tax of EGP784.12m and revenues of EGP3.87bn for the first half of 2025, reflecting continued operational strength amid growing cement demand in Egypt.