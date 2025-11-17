Advertisement

Saudi-based Al Jouf Cement Co has signed a contract valued at SAR24.19m (US$6.4m) to export all types of cement and clinker to neighbouring Syria. The agreement, announced on 16 November 2025, exceeds nine per cent of the company’s latest audited total revenues.

The buyer is identified as Abdul-Ilah Bin Abdul-Rahman Al-Hussein & Partner Transport Co. The contract duration runs from 1 December 2025 through to 30 November 2026, and the company states the financial impact will begin to be reflected in its accounts from 4Q25 through to 4Q26.

Al Jouf emphasised no related parties are involved in the deal.

This follows a pattern of Saudi cement-producers targeting Syria’s reconstruction demand; earlier in January 2025 Al Jouf signed a SAR38m contract for exports to Syria via Mohammed Shahi Al-Ruwaili Contracting.

Industry observers note Syria’s cement consumption remains under-supplied amid post-conflict rebuilding, offering opportunities for Gulf exporters.

For Al Jouf, the latest agreement is significant given the company recently reported widened losses. The export deal could boost utilisation and revenue diversification, mitigating domestic margin pressures from rising fuel and raw-material costs.