Uzbekistan’s cement exports rose sharply in the first nine months of 2025, with volumes increasing almost fourfold to reach nearly 1.1Mt, according to data released by the country’s National Statistics Committee. Export revenues for the period totalled US$44.4m.

Kyrgyzstan remained the dominant export market, purchasing 488,700t of Uzbek cement—equivalent to just over 40 per cent of Uzbekistan’s total export volume for the period. The strong demand comes as domestic cement production in the Kyrgyz Republic reached 3.1Mt in the first nine months of 2025, up 29.3 per cent YoY, reflecting continued investment in construction activity.

Kazakhstan was the second-largest buyer, importing 317,000t, followed by Afghanistan with 273,000t. Tajikistan imported a small volume of 267t during the period.

Overall, Uzbekistan exported cement to four regional markets—Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan. Combined export volumes were 794,600t higher than in the same period of 2024, representing a 3.8-fold increase.

Kazakhstan's cement association, Qazcem, recently accused the Uzbekistan government of effectively blocking Kazakh cement imports to Uzbekistan through high tariffs.

The surge in exports follows ongoing expansion of cement capacity and improved logistical links within Central Asia, enabling Uzbek producers to access neighbouring markets more competitively. Regional demand, particularly in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, has been supported by infrastructure development, housing projects and broader economic growth.

With Kyrgyzstan continuing to absorb the largest share of shipments, Uzbekistan is expected to maintain strong cross-border trade flows into 2026, provided regional construction activity and transport conditions remain supportive.