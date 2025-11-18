Advertisement

Bolivian cement consumption retreated 4.9 per cent YoY to 336,777t in September 2025 from 353,970t in September 2024, according to the country’s statistics institute, INE.

Market decline was the largest in the smallest sales area of Pando, which saw sales decline by 56.6 per cent YoY to 1110t from 2559t. A sizeable contraction was also reported in Cochabamba, where off-take dropped by 30.1 per cent YoY to 59,992t in September 2025 from 85,885t while in Tarija demand fell by 16.7 per cent YoY to 15,612t from 18,733t. In La Paz, the country’s largest market, sales slipped by 1.8 per cent YoY to 95,094t in September 2025 from 96,845t. Santa Cruz saw its off-take edge up by 0.6 per cent to 90,314t from 89,742t while the small market of Beni reported YoY growth of 4.7 per cent to 4682t from 4538t in September 2024. In Potosí demand improved 12.8 per cent YY to 16,351t from 14,497t. Growth was also robust in Oruro, where a 24.2 per cent uplift in sales to 21,557t was recorded from 17,356t in September 2024. However, the largest market expansion was seen in Chuquisaca, where sales advanced 34.3 per cent YoY to 32,064t in September 2025 from 23,883t.

In the first nine months of 2025, Bolivia’s cement market contracted by 1.7 per cent YoY to 2.910Mt from 2.961Mt in the 9M24.