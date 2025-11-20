Advertisement

Cement deliveries in Morocco increased 16.4 per cent YoY to 1,516,473t in October 2025 when compared with 1,302,665t in October 2024, reports the country’s Ministry of National Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Policy.

In October 2025, the wholesale segment saw deliveries of 803,849t, up 7.4 per cent YoY when compared with 748,251t in October 2024, while dispatches to the ready-mix concrete market surged 36.4 per cent YoY to 403,254t from 295,684t. Deliveries to the prefabricated products segment were up 17.4 per cent YoY to150,042t from 127,823t. Infrastructure dispatches advanced 28.6 per cent YoY to 107,638t in October 2025 from 83,685t. In the building market, deliveries increased by 13 per cent to 45,401t from 40,195, while the country’s smallest segment, mortars, noted a 10.5 per cent drop in dispatches to 6290t from 7028t over the same period.

January-October 2025

In the first 10 months of 2025 the Moroccan market expanded by 11.3 per cent YoY to 12.377Mt from 11.121Mt in the 10M24.

The wholesale segment saw moderate growth at 4.7 per cent YoY to 6.765Mt in the 10M25 from 6.46Mt while deliveries to the ready-mix concrete sector saw a strong expansion of 27.2 per cent YoY to 3.119Mt from 2.451Mt. Dispatches to the prefabricated products segment also benefitted from robust growth as volumes were up 18 per cent YoY to 1.269Mt from 10.076Mt in the 10M24. Volumes supplied to the infrastructure market increased 11.4Mt to 0.812Mt from 0.729Mt while sales to the building segment edged up 1.8 per cent YoY to 0.357Mt from 0.351Mt in the year-ago period. The mortar market expanded by 1.5 per cent YoY to 55,417t from 54,624t over the same period.