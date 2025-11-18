Advertisement

Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development has signed a cooperation protocol with Sinai Cement Co to enhance sustainable waste-management services in North Sinai, as part of national efforts to cut pollution and improve environmental standards.

The agreement was signed on 17 November 2025 between the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA) CEO Yasser Abdullah and Sinai Cement Chairman Tamer Magdy Ragab, in the presence of Minister Manal Awad and Managing Director Pietro Cala.

Under the protocol, Sinai Cement will supply dedicated waste-collection containers for the governorate, while the WMRA will coordinate with local authorities to deploy and manage them. The first phase includes 1000 plastic bins (240l capacity), alongside trained personnel, monitoring systems, performance reporting and public-awareness campaigns.

The ministry said the partnership aims to reduce solid-waste volumes and limit waterway pollution through practical, sustainable measures. Awad stressed the importance of private-sector participation in supporting integrated environmental services and community health.

Tamer Magdy, Chairman of Sinai Cement, said the agreement builds on the company’s commitment to supporting the community and environment in North Sinai. “We believe environmental protection is a shared responsibility, and the private sector can offer practical solutions that complement the state’s efforts,” he said.