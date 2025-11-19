Advertisement

Holcim UK has named Mohamed Ben Driss Alami as Managing Director of its Cement Division, tasking him with accelerating the company’s low-carbon transition and expanding its portfolio of decarbonised cement products.

Alami has been with Holcim for 16 years, holding senior roles in France, the United States and most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer at Holcim Algeria. In the UK, he will oversee major decarbonisation programmes already underway across the Cement Division.

These include Holcim’s planned investment in a new cement plant and terminal at Tilbury, development of a carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility at the company’s Cauldon works, and support for the Peak Cluster Initiative, described as the world’s largest joint-venture cement-sector decarbonisation project. The company is also preparing to launch a new CEM II low-carbon cement to be manufactured at Tilbury.

Operational measures form part of the strategy, with Holcim UK progressing fleet electrification and the use of HVO-powered vehicles for deliveries from Cauldon.

Commenting on his appointment, Alami said: “The Holcim UK Cement business is full of potential. I am looking forward to working with the talented people we have in the team to take the business to the next level, especially with the work we’re already doing to reduce carbon emissions.”