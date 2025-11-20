Advertisement

Holcim has announced three new science-based freshwater withdrawal reduction targets, becoming one of only three companies globally to set freshwater goals under the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) framework.

The targets, developed using the SBTN methodology and validated through the Accountability Accelerator, form part of Holcim’s NextGen Growth 2030 strategy and its broader approach to nature-positive industrial transformation.

In Belgium, Holcim will reduce freshwater withdrawals at its direct operations in the Haine Basin to 2,534,150m³ by 2035, representing a 38 per cent reduction compared to its 2020–2024 average.

In Greece, the company targets a reduction in the Cyclades Basin to 53,082m³ by 2030, equating to a 23 per cent cut against the same baseline period.

In Spain, Holcim will lower freshwater withdrawals in the Onyar Basin to 174,128m³ by 2030, a 16 per cent reduction from its 2020–2024 average.

Holcim said the new targets reflect its commitment to addressing water stress in priority river basins where it operates, while strengthening long-term water resilience for both its business and local ecosystems.

Erin Billman, Chief Executive Officer of the Science Based Targets Network, said the move demonstrates “credible action for nature” and encourages other companies to adopt similar science-based approaches to freshwater management. She added that such targets play an important role in enhancing long-term business resilience in the face of growing environmental risks.