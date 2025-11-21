Advertisement

Raysut Cement Company SAOG has signed an exclusive US$45m distribution agreement with Mogadishu-based Barwaaqo Cement Co LLC to supply cement to the Somali market. The agreement, signed on 9 November 2025, will run until 14 September 2026 and carries an estimated annual value of US$45m.

The partnership forms part of Raysut Cement’s long-term strategy to strengthen its footprint in east Africa and expand exports of Omani-manufactured cement. The company said the deal aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which targets economic diversification and a larger industrial contribution to national GDP, as well as the sultanate’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

Ali Abdullah Al Zidjali, chairman of Raysut Cement Co SAOG, emphasised that the agreement reflects both the resilience and competitiveness of Omani industry in the global arena. Meanwhile, Raashid Ali, acting CEO of Raysut Cement, described the agreement an important moment in the company’s international expansion. “This agreement represents a significant milestone in our journey to expand Raysut Cement’s footprint beyond borders. We are proud to export a truly Omani product, recognised for its quality and reliability, to growing markets in east Africa."