The 18th TÜRKÇIMENTO International Technical Seminar and Exhibition has opened in Antalya Regnum Carya Golf Resort & Spa with more than together more than 600 industry representatives, 150 companies and speakers from all around the world.

The conference will discuss key topics shaping the future of the cement sector with a focus on green transformation, digitalisation, innovation and sustainable production.

TÜRKÇIMENTO CEO, Volkan Bozay, highlighted the importance of the seminar for sectoral knowledge-sharing and stated: “This event, where we gather experts and stakeholders from different parts of the world every year, stands as a strong platform where we shape the future of our industry together. As the Turkish cement sector, we are strengthening our sustainable production approach with digitalisation and innovation. At our 18th International Technical Seminar and Exhibition in Antalya, we will discuss many critical subjects – from green transformation and the use of alternative fuels, to digital solutions and next-generation cement products. This seminar not only facilitates knowledge sharing, but also reflects the collective determination to build the future of our industry. The cement sector plays a strategic role in Turkey’s transition to a low-carbon economy. Such international platforms strengthen knowledge exchange while supporting the sector’s alignment with global targets.”

At the opening ceremony, speeches were delivered by TÜRKÇIMENTO Chairman of the Board, Adil Sani Konukoglu; Vice President and Secretary General of the China Cement Association, Wang Yutao; President of the Azerbaijan Cement Manufacturers Association, Henning Sasse, and Cement Europe CEO, Koen Coppenholle. Participants will have the opportunity to closely follow the latest developments in energy efficiency, carbon reduction, alternative raw material use, digitalisation and green financing. The meeting continues until 23 November 2025.