YTL Cement Group has become the first cement and precast producer in Malaysia to secure Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) across its ECOCem®, ECOConcrete™ and precast product ranges, marking a significant milestone in the company’s sustainability strategy.

The EPD is third-party verified document that reports on a product's environmental impact over its lifecycle, in accordance with international standards, including ISO 14025 and the ISO 14040 series. They are increasingly used by developers and specifiers to support compliance with green building certification schemes and low-carbon material selection.

YTL Cement’s newly certified products include Castle Cement, formulated for bricklaying, screeding and concreting, as well as ECOConcrete™ Grades 35 and 40, designed to reduce embodied carbon while maintaining structural performance. Its precast subsidiary Eastern Pretech has also obtained EPDs for hollow core slabs, beams, planks and double tee slabs, representing Malaysia’s first EPDs for precast concrete products.

The achievement builds on the Group’s broader decarbonisation efforts, including the introduction of its ECO product range – comprising ECOCem®, ECOConcrete™, ECOSand™ and ECODrymix™ – and its collaboration with CREAM, the research arm of CIDB Malaysia, to accelerate sustainable construction innovation. Through its Construction Development Laboratory and CDL Academy, YTL Cement has supported sustainability training and technical upskilling for more than 10,000 industry professionals and students.

Rachel Yeoh, executive director of YTL Cement Group, said: “The attainment of EPD certification for our range of ECO products marks a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable construction. It underscores our commitment to innovation and efforts to provide low-carbon building materials and solutions that empower our customers to build more sustainably.”