Heidelberg Materials North America has signed a binding agreement to acquire Walan Specialty Construction Products, a slag cement producer based in Wilmington, Delaware, strengthening its position in the Mid-Atlantic US and expanding its low-carbon construction materials portfolio.

Walan operates a three-year-old slag grinding facility, equipped with a vertical mill and a production capacity of 150,000tpa. The plant employs 14 people and is strategically located near the Port of Wilmington, providing efficient access to raw materials and regional distribution networks.

Matteo Rozzanigo, president of Heidelberg Materials North America’s northeast region, said: “The acquisition of the Walan slag business is another milestone on Heidelberg Materials’ path to decarbonising the built environment. We are pleased to further enhance our low-carbon cementitious offerings in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. while also extending our market reach in this growing region of the country. We are excited for the opportunities and synergies ahead and look forward to welcoming the Walan employees and customers to Heidelberg Materials.”