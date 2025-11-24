Advertisement

Pakistan's Fecto Cement Ltd has announced plans to expand its solar power capacity by 5MW, doubling its existing 5MW installation as part of a broader efficiency and cost-reduction strategy. According to an analyst briefing reported by AKD Research, the new solar facility will require PKR600m (US$2.12m) in capital expenditure.

The company is also progressing with a Flash Furnace Pyro upgrade, designed to improve its ability to utilise lower-cost coal. The project carries an estimated PKR400m CAPEX.

FY25 performance

For FY25, Fecto Cement reported a 69 per cent YoY rise in profit to PKR609m, up from PKR360m the previous year, supported by improved gross margins. However, earnings in 1QFY26 slipped nine per cent YoY to PKR208m, compared to PKR228m in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Total cement dispatches softened slightly in FY25, falling 1.5 per cent YoY to 0.71Mta, but rebounded strongly in 1QFY26 with a 43 per cent YoY increase to 0.24Mta.

The company continues to rely heavily on alternative power sources. In FY25, 34.4 per cent of its electricity came from waste heat recovery (WHR), 57.4 per cent from the national grid, and 8.2 per cent from solar. In 1QFY26, WHR’s contribution rose to 39.1 per cent, while grid power fell to 54.9 per cent and solar accounted for 5.9 per cent.

Management said future expansion would depend on improvements in economic conditions and market demand. In the interim, the company intends to continue BMR (balancing, modernisation and replacement) projects to improve operational capacity.