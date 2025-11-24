Advertisement

Sampyo Cement has become the first company in South Korea’s cement industry to earn an integrated A-grade or higher across all ESG categories for three consecutive years, according to the 2025 ESG assessment published by the Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability (KCGS).

KCGS, the country’s leading ESG evaluation body, annually reviews the sustainability management performance of listed companies. The integrated A grade recognises corporations that demonstrate consistently high standards across environmental, social and governance pillars.

Sampyo Cement’s strong result reflects what the company describes as “practical and systematic” improvements across all ESG areas. These include establishing safety-first operational systems, expanding production of eco-friendly cement such as its “Bluement” range, strengthening compliance and ethical management frameworks, and increasing community-focused social contribution programmes.

In the social category, Sampyo Cement achieved the highest possible grade of A+ for the second consecutive year, supported by risk-management improvements, safer worksite practices and strengthened protections for stakeholders.

The company also retained an A grade in the environmental category, underpinned by investments in low-carbon production technologies and its long-term commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Environmental initiatives cited in the assessment include operating a dedicated dust-reducing cement vessel at Jeju Port, restoring habitats for endangered species and participating in “companion beach” coastal protection schemes.

In the governance category, Sampyo Cement again secured an A grade—the only cement producer to do so for two consecutive years. The company established an ESG Committee within its board in 2022, staffed entirely by outside directors, alongside committees overseeing director nominations and internal transactions.