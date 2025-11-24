Advertisement

Three employees have died after a blaze broke out at an Ambuja Cement plant in Beawar, Rajasthan.

The incident occurred when workers were engaged in cleaning a hopper of hot cement clinker at the facility. According to officials, the hot material ignited and trapped three labourers inside. Emergency teams rescued the workers and rushed them to hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries on arrival.

The company has launched an internal investigation and is cooperating with local authorities, including the state Directorate of Factories & Boilers, to determine the cause of the accident and ensure enhanced safety protocols. Construction and rapid industrialisation in the region have raised concerns over worker welfare and industrial-site safety.