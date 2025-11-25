Advertisement

Taiheiyo Cement has reported its strongest consolidated profit since the company’s formation in 1998, according to its newly released Taiheiyo Cement Report 2025. Group revenue for FY24-25 reached JPY896.3bn (US$5.73bn), with operating income rising to JPY77.7bn and operating margins improving to 8.7 per cent. The company said the upturn reflects domestic price revisions, stabilising coal costs and continued strength in its US business.

Taiheiyo described the two-year profit recovery as a structural shift, enabling more consistent cost pass-through in a market that has historically resisted price adjustments. Cement sales totalled 25.14Mt across Japan and its overseas operations.

A major focus of the report is the company’s carbon-neutrality agenda. Taiheiyo is accelerating development of its C2SP carbon-capturing kiln, internally referred to as its “Apollo Project” due to its scale and technological ambition. A new GX Department and C2SP Project Team have been established to advance the technology ahead of Japan’s planned GX-ETS emissions scheme in FY26-27. The company also continues to expand waste-derived raw materials and fuels, processing 6.75Mt of waste in FY24-25 (412.6kg per tonne of cement).

Internationally, Taiheiyo is strengthening its Pacific Rim footprint. In the US, subsidiary CalPortland has expanded its aggregates and ready-mix portfolio in California, with demand expected to grow ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. In Southeast Asia, Taiheiyo aims to increase exports of fly-ash-blended cement, supported by new production and shipping capacity at the Saiki Ash Center.

Looking ahead, the company plans to combine digital transformation, domestic market revitalisation and new environmental-business investment to support its long-term 2050 vision.