The governments of Mozambique and China have agreed to jointly invest US$333m in the construction of two cement factories in the northern provinces of Nampula and Cabo Delgado, according to an announcement from Mozambique’s Ministry of Economy.

The investment - which also includes a quay bridge and improvements in hospital services - follows four agreements signed in October during a bilateral investment conference held in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, China, attended by Mozambique’s Minister of Economy Basílio Muhate and a delegation of around 50 Mozambican officials. The agreements form part of a broader push to deepen economic and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries.

Although the statement did not provide detailed timelines Northern Mozambique has been targeted as an industrial growth zone, with the joint investment aiming to strengthen infrastructure, job creation and export capacity. China’s role underscores its growing footprint in Africa’s building-materials industry, while Mozambique seeks to leverage foreign investment to support its national industrialisation strategy.