Carbon8 Systems, the Greenwich, UK-based cleantech firm known for its carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technology, has entered administration following unsuccessful efforts to secure new investment. Quantuma’s Chris Newell and Jo Leach were appointed Joint Administrators on 12 November 2025.

Founded in 2006 as a University of Greenwich spin-out, Carbon8 Systems developed Accelerated Carbonation Technology (ACT), a patented process that captures CO2 and converts it into carbon-negative construction aggregates sold under the CircaBuild brand. Its modular CO2ntainer™ units enabled on-site treatment of industrial residues at cement, steel, energy-from-waste and biomass plants, positioning the company as one of the UK’s most prominent CCUS innovators.

Quantuma had been advising Carbon8 since April 2025 after the company encountered cash-flow pressures while seeking new funding. Despite attempts to attract investment, “this was not successful within the required timeframe and the Board resolved to place the company into administration.”

Carbon8’s Medway Campus site and its Wraxhalls storage facility will close, with 11 staff made redundant on 10 November ahead of the administrators’ appointment.

Commenting on the process, Newell said: “It is always difficult to see a company with such innovative intellectual property (IP) be placed into administration. I expect there to be strong appeal in the assets and any parties interested in the acquisition of the IP are welcomed to make contact with us.”