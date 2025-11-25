Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Vietnam increased by three per cent YoY to 6.417Mt in October 2025, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM delivered 1.769Mt, unchanged from October 2024, while other VNCA members saw a six per cent YoY increase to 1.128Mt. Non-members reported a three per cent YoY increase to 3.52Mt.

Export volumes jumped 28 per cent to 3.473Mt, with clinker exports up 102 per cent YoY to 1.43Mt, while cement exports increased two per cent YoY to 2.043Mt. VICEM members reported a strong increase in clinker exports to 135,015t and a 28 per cent YoY decline in cement exports to 264,290t. Other VNCA members reported no clinker exports in October and cement exports of 239,700t, down two per cent YoY. Clinker exports by non-members increased 94 per cent YoY to 1.295Mt, while cement exports increased 11 per cent YoY to 1.538Mt.

January-October 2025

In January-October 2025, cement dispatches in Vietnam rose 14 per cent YoY to 61.684Mt. VICEM saw a 15.2 per cent YoY rise in domestic sales to 16.688Mt, while other VNCA members reported a 20 per cent YoY increase to 10.790Mt. Domestic dispatches by non-members rose 14.7 per cent YoY to 34.205Mt.

Total exports increased by 18 per cent YoY to 29.910Mt in 10M25, with clinker exports up 44 per cent YoY to 12.059Mt and cement exports up five per cent YoY to 17.851Mt. VICEM’s clinker exports dropped 29 per cent YoY to 580,475t and cement exports declined by 41 per cent to 1.469t. Other VNCA members reported clinker exports of 285,168t, down six per cent YoY, and cement exports of 2.428Mt, down seven per cent YoY. Non-members saw a 55 per cent YoY increase in clinker exports to 11.193Mt and an 18 per cent YoY increase in cement exports to 13.954Mt.

The USA and Philippines were the key cement export destinations in 10M25, accounting for around 4.15Mt each. Followed by Singapore with roughly 1.5Mt, South Africa, Honduras and Malaysia, with around 0.75Mt each. Bangladesh was the main clinker destination with roughly 5.15Mt, followed by Côte d'Ivoire at around 2.4Mt, the Philippines (1Mt), Taiwan (0.6Mt) and Malaysia (0.5Mt).