Fauji Cement Ltd (FCCL) has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange about its intention to acquire shares of Attock Cement. In a material information update, FCCL revealed that Integrated Equities Ltd, acting as the Manager to Offer (MTO), has requested a 90-day extension for the Public Announcement of Offer (PAO). The new deadline for this announcement is set for 1 March 2026.

Fauji Cement Co is pursuing this acquisition in collaboration with Kot Addu Power Co Ltd (KAPCO), which is now the joint acquirer following an addendum issued on 6 November 2025, that replaced the Fauji Foundation.

The extension request, filed under Sections 96 and 131 of the Companies Act and Clause 5.6.1 of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Rule Book, seeks additional time to finalise the formal offer.

Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd (ACPL) was established in 1981 with an initial capital investment of PKR1.5bn, including a foreign exchange component of US$45m. The company commenced commercial production in 1988 with a plant capacity of 2000tpd of clinker (~0.6Mta). Through a series of expansions, including the last production line added in FY17-18, the company now has an impressive production capacity of 3Mta. The factory, located in Hub, Balochistan, operates three manufacturing plants within its facilities.

by Abdul R Siddiqi, Pakistan