Advertisement

Following the conclusion of its Materials Science Symposium in Paris, Ecocem announced the establishment of its Materials Science Advisory Council to support the development and adoption of low-carbon cement solutions globally.

The council has drawn 11 experts in material sciences from leading global institutions to build on Ecocem’s longstanding collaboration with the scientists whose research has already contributed to Ecocem’s groundbreaking ACT technology, which reduces CO 2 emissions by 70 per cent compared with traditional cement.

The council’s will deliver an annual statement of research and innovation priorities to decarbonise cement and concrete production globally. In addition, it will review and exchange insights from global research programmes and identify new avenues for collaboration. The council will also provide independent scientific perspectives on materials and processes to policymakers, standards bodies, and industry groups.

Commenting on the announcement, Donal O’Riain, founder and MD of Ecocem, said: “If we take the right action now, the cement industry can decarbonise globally by 2040 – 10 years ahead of schedule, without excessive cost, and without carbon capture. We can already deliver a 70 per cent reduction in CO 2 without additional cost. What the industry needs is urgent alignment between research, regulation, policy, and practice, to move from demonstration to full-scale, global adoption.

“Policy ambition drives progress and focusses resources and funding. Current policy supports only carbon capture, a single, expensive solution, rather than enabling a range of solutions which together can accelerate CO 2 reduction. The Materials Science Advisory Council will work to build awareness and provide the independent scientific insight needed to maximise the industry’s potential to achieve decarbonisation of the sector 10 years ahead of schedule.”

The establishment of the Materials Science Advisory Council marks the next step in Ecocem’s long-term commitment to innovation, scientific partnerships and delivering globally scalable solutions for cement decarbonisation. Over the past decade, Ecocem has invested more than EUR70m in research and development, including its newly opened state-of-the-art research and innovation centre in France.