The latest quarterly report on Saudi Arabia’s cement sector shows that cement sales amounted to 13.8Mt in the third quarter of 2025, up 11.3 per cent YoY from the 12.4Mt recorded in 3Q24.

Cement production was 14.1Mt in 3Q25, up 12.8 per cent YoY from 12.5Mt in the same period of 2024. Cement stocks amounted to roughly 0.5Mt in 3Q25, little changed from 3Q24.

Clinker production was 13.9Mt down 2.8 per cent YoY from 14.3Mt in Q324. Clinker stocks were 44.2Mt in 3Q25, down 2.2 per cent YoY from 45.2Mt in 3Q24.

The average price of a 50kg bag of cement reached SAR15.70 (US$4.19) in 3Q25, up around one per cent YoY from SAR15.55 in 3Q24. Prices hit a record high of SAR15.89 in August 2025.

January-September 2025

Cement sales amounted to 39.5Mt in the first nine months of 2025, up 13.2 per cent YoY from the 34.9Mt recorded in the same period of 2024.

Cement production was 40.7Mt in 9M25, up 12.7 per cent YoY from 36.1Mt in the same period of 2024. Clinker production was 42Mt down 1.2 per cent YoY from 42.5Mt in 9M24.

Saudi Arabia has a designed production capacity of 81Mta, while actual production capacity does not exceed 66Mta.

Cement exports amounted to 1.23Mt in 9M25, down 38.2 per cent YoY from 1.99Mt in the same period of 2024. Clinker exports amounted to 4.85Mt in 9M25, up 8.5 per cent YoY from 4.47Mt in 9M24.

Cement exports are dominated by two companies, Saudi Cement Co and Najran Cement Co, which account for approximately 98 per cent of total cement exports. Clinker exports are dominated by Yanbu Cement, which increased its market share of clinker exports to account for 56 per cent, up from 25 per cent in 2024, and Saudi Cement, whose market share declined to 24 per cent from 51 per cent.