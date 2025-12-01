Advertisement

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the country’s export revenue from cement and clinker during the first four months of FY25-26 (July-October 2025) reached US$134.51m (3.440Mt). This represents an increase from US$104.61m (2.857Mt) during the same period the previous year. Specifically, this indicates a 28.6 per cent increase in export value and a 20.4 per cent increase in quantity compared to the first four months of the last fiscal year.

In terms of Pakistani rupees, exports for these four months were PKR38bn (US$135.9m), up from PKR29.09bn, representing a YoY increase of 30.6 per cent.

October 2025

Monthly data for October 2025 alone showed a significant boost in exports, which surged to US$35.51m (912,617t) from US$26.27m (667,432t) in September 2025. This marked a MoM increase of 35.2 per cent in value and 36.7 per cent in volume, respectively.

However, a YoY comparison showed a decline during October 2025. The comparison data shows that in October 2024, Pakistan exported 1.064Mt of cement, valued at US$39.42m. This indicates a 9.9 per cent decrease in export value and a 14.3 per cent decrease in export quantity on a YoY basis.

Lucky Cement recently mentioned in a financial briefing that lower interest rates and easing inflation are expected to support medium-term cement demand. Long-term economic growth will rely on the consistent revival of domestic activities, including manufacturing, services and large-scale infrastructure projects, which can generate employment, stimulate investment and drive sustainable growth.

Regarding exports, the company noted that momentum is anticipated to continue, supported by an improvement in international cement prices, which should positively affect overall profitability. However, a recent report from Topline Pakistan Research indicated a potential decline in future exports due to ongoing border issues and political instability at the Afghan border.

Pakistan typically exports cement and clinker to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, USA, the Middle East,and Africa.

by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan