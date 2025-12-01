Advertisement

Al Jouf Cement Co has signed a one-year sales agreement worth SAR37.5m (US$9.99m) with Towa Development Co., to export cement to Syria and Palestine, the Saudi firm announced on 30 November 2025.

Under the agreement, Al-Jouf will supply “all types of cement” to Towa for export between 30 November 2025 and 29 November 2026. The contract value is equivalent to more than 14 per cent of the company’s total revenue based on its most recent audited financial results.

The company said it expects the deal to positively affect its financial results from 4Q25 through 4Q26. There are no related-party links between Al-Jouf and Towa, it added.

The agreement reflects growing regional demand and the strategic importance of export markets for Middle East cement producers, particularly as domestic construction slows. For producers such as Al-Jouf, export contracts to countries across the Levant could offer crucial revenue diversification and help absorb surplus cement capacity.

Market participants will now watch for regulatory approvals and export logistics execution, both of which will determine whether the deal delivers the expected boost to Al-Jouf’s sales and earnings in the next 12 months.