JK Lakshmi Cement has announced a major expansion of its operations in Chhattisgarh, signing an agreement to invest INR 18.16bn (US$217m) to increase clinker capacity by 2.31Mta and cement grinding capacity by 1.2Mta. The plan was formalised at the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect event held in New Delhi.

Chhattisgarh remains a key growth hub for the cement sector due to sustained infrastructure spending and rising housing demand. The additional capacity will support JK Lakshmi Cement’s supply to eastern and central regions and aligns with its long-term goal of reaching around 30Mta total capacity.

“This expansion marks an important step in shaping JK Lakshmi Cement’s next phase of growth,” said Shrivats Singhania, deputy managing director. He said the investment strengthens the company’s ability to serve regional markets while advancing plans for a “future-ready organisation powered by cleaner energy, digital systems, and disciplined execution.”

The company has steadily expanded its presence in the state since commissioning its integrated Durg plant in 2015. Recent initiatives include enhanced rail connectivity, energy-efficient technologies, and increased use of waste heat recovery and alternative fuels as part of its sustainability programme.

JK Lakshmi Cement president and director Arun Shukla said Chhattisgarh’s “strong and broad-based economic momentum” makes it one of India’s most promising cement markets. He added that the expansion underscores the company’s confidence in the state’s industrial environment and its commitment to innovation and long-term value creation.

The new investment is expected to improve supply reliability across eastern and central India, support employment, and contribute to national infrastructure and housing development priorities.