Cement consumption in Spain grew by 18.5 per cent YoY to 1,695,896t in October 2025, according to the Spanish cement association, Oficemen. In October 2024, cement consumption reached 1,430,811t. Exports were up 6.3 per cent YoY to 403,782t.

"The sector has not reached a similar level of consumption since August 2011, an encouraging figure that allows us to anticipate a year-end total exceeding 16Mt.” “Even so, it would be necessary to maintain a stable consumption rate in the coming months to consolidate this trend and adequately meet the housing and infrastructure needs of our country,” explains Aniceto Zaragoza, CEO of Oficemen.

In the first 10 months of the year, cement demand expanded by 10.9 per cent YoY to 13.709Mt, up from 12.363Mt in the year-ago period. However, exports in the January-October 2025 period fell by 7.4 per cent YoY to 3.788Mt from 3.488Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.

Mr Zaragoza called for the establishment of mechanisms to protect European countries from imports from third countries with more relaxed environmental regulations.