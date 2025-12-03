Pakistan’s cement exports fell steeply in November 2025 as ongoing tensions and closures along the Pak–Afghan border disrupted trade flows. According to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), exports dropped 26.53 per cent YoY to 590,183t, down from 803,258t in November 2024. This marks the third consecutive monthly decline, following a 23 per cent fall in October and a 15 per cent drop in September.

Despite the export slump, domestic demand showed modest improvement. Local cement dispatches rose 2.23 per cent to 3.55Mt, compared with 3.47Mt a year earlier. However, total cement dispatches for November slipped 3.17 per cent to 4.14Mt, down from 4.28Mt in November 2024.

Regionally, northern mills dispatched 3.02Mt domestically, almost unchanged from last year. But their exports were virtually nil due to the border closure. South-based mills, meanwhile, recorded dispatches of 1.12Mt – an 11.49 per cent decline – and saw exports fall 7.08 per cent to 590,021t.

For the first five months of FY25–26, total dispatches reached 21.45Mt, up 11.54 per cent from 19.23Mt in the same period last year. Domestic dispatches rose 14.7 per cent to 17.44Mt, with strong growth from both north - and south-based mills.

An APCMA spokesperson urged the government to introduce concessions on duties and taxes to strengthen industry competitiveness, reduce costs and deliver greater value to consumers.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan