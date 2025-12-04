Advertisement

Medcem, Turkey’s largest cement producer and exporter, has dispatched its first cement shipment to its new terminal in Antwerp, marking a significant expansion of its European operations. Enver Celikbas, the company’s business development and investment director, told Platts on 1 December that the 20,000t load of CEM I 52.5 N cement is due to be discharged on 8 December. A second vessel, carrying 5000t of the same product to Medcem’s new terminal in Trieste, Italy, is scheduled to unload during the week of 15 December.

Celikbas highlighted that Antwerp is Medcem’s first European terminal investment, followed by Trieste, with a third expected soon. The company already operates three terminals in the UK—Sheerness, Glasgow, and Liverpool—and plans to send its first cement vessel to Glasgow in early 2026. In 2026, Medcem anticipates exporting 70,000–100,000t of cement to Antwerp and 60,000–80,000t to Trieste.

These terminal initiatives support Medcem’s strategy to become more vertically integrated, improving cost control, operations, and supply flexibility. Following the commissioning of its new 9000t/day kiln, the company can divert surplus production from its Turkish plant to growing European markets. Medcem is also upgrading its clinker kilns and exploring new supplementary cementitious material sources to further expand supply.