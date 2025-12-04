Advertisement

JK Cement has commissioned its new 3.30Mta clinker line (Line-2) at Panna, doubling the plant’s clinker capacity from 3.30Mta to 6.60Mta. The project forms part of the company’s wider 6Mta expansion plan approved in January 2024.

The expansion programme also includes 1Mta of additional grinding capacity at Panna, Hamirpur and Prayagraj, along with a 3Mta greenfield grinding unit in Bihar. The company commissioned its 1Mta Prayagraj grinding facility on 25 October.

JK Cement said the latest commissioning keeps the multi-location capacity build-out on track as it strengthens its position across key northern and central markets.

For the quarter to September, JK Cement reported net profit of INR1.76bn (19.55m) in revenues of INR 28.59bn.