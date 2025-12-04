Advertisement

Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Ltd, the Karnataka-based cement producer and solar power generator, has completed a major expansion that raises its total cement production capacity to 1Mta. The company began commercial operations at the upgraded facility on 29 November 2025.

The expansion represents a significant milestone in Shri Keshav’s long-term growth plan, strengthening its ability to supply the rising cement demand in North and Coastal Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and adjoining markets. With construction activity increasing across infrastructure, housing, and commercial projects, the additional capacity enhances the company’s competitive position and enables it to serve larger institutional and retail customers more effectively.

Chairman Venkatesh Katwa described the expansion as a pivotal step for the company, noting that the move to 1Mta will improve regional supply capabilities while supporting ongoing commitments to quality, efficiency, and market expansion.

Founded in 1993 as Katwa Udyog Limited, the company operates in cement manufacturing and solar power. Its cement plants are located in Bagalkot district, and its solar facility in Koppal. Shri Keshav produces 43- and 53-grade Ordinary Portland Cement under brands including Jyoti Power, Jyoti Gold, and its premium label, Keshav Cement.

The company has steadily expanded since acquiring a 20tpd plant in 1994 and now runs two units totalling 1100tpd. Since 2018, all operations have been powered entirely by solar energy.