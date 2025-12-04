Advertisement

Cameroon is making progressive strides towards a market that focuses on low-clinker cements. While new production lines are rapidly increasing the country's overall cement capacity, it is the shift towards reduced clinker products that is now characterising the cement sector.



The reason for the market development is the country's lack of local limestone for clinker production. The country has had to rely on large imports of clinker and has predominantly establish grinding plants to process them and to supply the domestic cement market.

Dependence on imported clinker and alternatives

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Cameroon imported 2,411,855t of clinker in 2023, worth CFA87.7bn (US$156.1m). Despite the opening of the country’s first clinker plant this year in Figuil, Cameroon still relies heavily on imported clinker. The government is now working to reduce this dependence by promoting local production and encouraging the use of marble as a supplementary cementitious material in cement production. Cimencam, a Holcim Maroc subsidiary, has already begun using marble powder to replace part of its clinker consumption, cutting import reliance and adding value to local resources.

As there is a natural shortage of local limestone for clinker production, clinker substitution is a growing trend. The Littoral region has experienced a surge in pozzolan extraction, with 644,327m³ mined in 2023—a 1510 per cent increase from 2022, when production was under 40,000m³, according to the INS. Dangote Cement, Medcem Cameroon and Mira Co all utilise pozzolana deposits for cement production.



Meanwhile, in addition to OPC, Cimpor produces 0.4Mta of CEM IV/B (Q) 32.5R at its Kribi plant. This is a blend of 45<64 per cent clinker, 36<55 per cent calcined clay. Additionally, Cimpor produces a composite cement with a 65<79 per cent clinker and 21-35 per cent calcined pozzolana blend.

Falling domestic cement sales

However, Cameroon’s cement market is currently under pressure, affected by new capacity additions and weakening demand. Dangote Cement reported in its 1H25 results that it shipped 481,100t of clinker from Nigeria to Cameroon and Ghana. Its Douala plant sold 0.686Mt of cement in 1H25, down 3.3 per cent from the previous year. Despite this, the company remains optimistic and is planning a second 1.5Mta plant in the country, as confirmed by Bertrand Mbouck, general manager of its Cameroon subsidiary.

Mira Co is also strengthening its presence, signing a public agreement in November 2025 to develop storage capacity at the Port Authority of Douala. The project includes construction of a 1500m multipurpose quay valued at CFA773bn, with dedicated zones for cement, butane and general cargo, alongside a 300m marina. Plans also call for 3km of new roads and the development of 41ha of industrial land.

A positive future

In the long term, the outlook for cement demand remains positive. Major infrastructure projects—including the Douala-Yaoundé highway, extensive national road and bridge upgrades, and multiple regional developments—are expected to spur consumption.

This anticipated demand growth has encouraged the entry of three new Chinese manufacturers. Over the summer, Sinafcim Sarl (1Mta), Central Africa Cement (1.5Mta) and Yousheng Cement (1.8Mta) launched operations in the Littoral region, adding 4.3Mta of capacity and raising national output from 8.4Mta to 12.7Mta, according to Business Cameroon. Central Africa Cement began trial production in September in Edéa, near to the Sinafcim facility.

With local demand hovering around 8Mta, surplus capacity could eventually support export growth. However, it may take time before new and upgraded plants operate close to full capacity.

At the end of November, Cameroon’s government submitted its draft budget to the National Assembly, proposing a significant rise in the export tax on marble and clinker from two to 10 per cent. Since 2020, clinker and marble exports have been taxed at two per cent. This new levy reinforces Cameroon's trend towards greater use of clinker substitutes, and the measure is expected to curb the outflow of these materials while boosting state revenues.

Despite these developments, cement prices remain elevated, ranging between CFA5100 and CFA5300 for a 50kg bag in major cities such as Douala and Yaoundé.