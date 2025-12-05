Advertisement

TITAN Group is expanding its portfolio of high-performance, low-carbon building materials to support the accelerating demand for data centres across Europe and the United States. Leveraging advanced materials, AI-enabled mix optimisation, and a vertically integrated supply chain, the company is meeting the sector’s need for speed, resilience, and sustainability.

In Europe, TITAN now supplies 80 per cent of data centre projects under construction in Greece, providing durable, low-carbon concrete solutions and promoting best practices through its participation in the Greek Data Center Association. Its TITAN Edge product line — including Velter™ — is helping developers meet strict performance and environmental standards.

In the US, Titan America brings deep experience from Northern Virginia’s “Data Center Alley,” the world’s largest concentration of data centres. Since 2022, it has supplied materials to roughly 40 per cent of the 250 facilities built within its markets, including major AWS projects. Its advanced concrete mixes, enhanced by AI optimisation, support fast-track delivery and high operational performance.

With Europe’s digital transformation and the EU AI Act spurring new investment, and a robust pipeline of US developments ahead, TITAN is well-positioned to drive the next generation of sustainable, high-performance digital infrastructure.