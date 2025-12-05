Advertisement

A new US$100m integrated cement plant has been officially commissioned in Balaka, southern Malawi, marking one of the country’s largest industrial investments in recent years. The facility — a partnership between China’s Huaxin Cement Group and Portland Cement Malawi Ltd — is expected to significantly strengthen domestic cement supply and reduce reliance on imports.

The launch ceremony was attended by Malawi’s Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation Joseph Mwanamvekha, Chinese Ambassador Lu Xu, and Wang Xuanqian, CEO of Huaxin’s Natal Portland Cement operation in South Africa.

Mwanamvekha hailed the project as a “significant milestone” for Malawi’s industrialisation drive under the Malawi 2063 agenda. “The commissioning of the plant is not just a significant step towards realising this goal but a beacon of hope for the future of our manufacturing sector,” he said. He added that the investment reflects growing confidence in Malawi’s improving business environment and will help stabilise cement supply for infrastructure development.

The new integrated plant will produce around 800,000tpa of cement, enabling Malawi to cut clinker and cement imports while supporting job creation and local value chains.

Ambassador Lu described the project as the largest manufacturing investment by a Chinese company in Malawi to date. She said the plant would boost industrial capacity, enhance self-sufficiency and save the country US$50m annually in foreign exchange, while generating an additional US$15m in export earnings.

The partnership between Portland Cement Malawi and Huaxin was praised by government officials as a model for responsible foreign direct investment, combining technological expertise with community engagement and a commitment to sustainable industrial growth.

The plant is expected to play a central role in meeting Malawi’s rising cement demand as construction activity accelerates nationwide.